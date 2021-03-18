Pamela Kemmerlin Johnson

ORANGEBURG -- Pamela Kemmerlin Johnson, 70, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Medical University of South Carolina. She was the wife of Jimmy Melvin Johnson Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the sanctuary from 2 to 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Doug Parker, Noah Parker, Sean Glancy, Jeff Parnell, Bobby Harrell and Brian Owens.

Pam was born in Orangeburg to the late Jervey Clyde Kemmerlin and the late Miriam Davis Kemmerlin. She earned an associates degree from Palmer College and was the business owner and operator of The Prescription Shoppe for 45 years. She loved horses and riding, was a member of the Saddle Club and showed horses in her youth. She served as president of the Swiss-German Genealogical Society and was the author of "Kemmerlin & Davis Family Genealogy." A lifelong member of First Baptist Church, Pam was a person of strong faith and character, deeply devoted to her family, whose kind heart, gentle spirit and warm smile touched the lives of many.

Survivors include her husband; her daughter, Robyn Johnson Glancy (Sean); her son, Jimmy Melvin Johnson Jr. (Summer); grandchildren, Drew, Xan and Autumn Johnson; and her sister, Ginger Kemmerlin Parker (Doug). She was predeceased by her father, Jervey Clyde Kemmerlin, and her mother, Miriam Davis Kemmerlin.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115, or the Orangeburg German-Swiss Genealogical Society, 1421 Middleton St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.