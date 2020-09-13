Pate Phillip Prosser

EUTAWVILLE -- Pate Phillip Prosser, the eldest child of eight born to Dora Gaskins and Phillip Prosser on March 7, 1929, in Florence County, died Thursday, Sept. 10th, at the Victory House for Veterans in Walterboro.

The graveside funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16th, at the Eutawville Cemetery.

Masks and social distancing are requested.

Pate was a U.S. Army "Buck" Sgt., enlisting at the age of 16. He served in the European theater as part of the Quartermaster Corps - 521 Carbine Infantry assigned to protect and maintain the supply chain. He volunteered for the War Dog K-9 Corps. While enlisted, Pate served in Raimes, France; Giesen and Darmstadt, Germany. He received an honorable discharge in 1948949 after having "re-upped" in the USAF because there were no jobs available at that time.

He graduated Johnsonville High School on the GI Bill in 1953 and had fathered two children by his German War Bride, Edith Bockhardt Prosser. There would be a third child born in 1957. The young family lived in Johnsonville, Georgetown, and Charleston. Following retirement from SeaboardSX Railroad in 1987, Pate and Edith settled in Eutawville "on the lake."

Pate loved children, dogs, growing and rooting plants, especially grapevines, grapefruit trees and nearly any type of red rose. He never forgot his farm boy roots.

He always remembered his many friends from high school along with his railroad work associates throughout his life. He told everyone that he wanted to be remembered as a good neighbor. In Pate's later years due to failing eyesight, he enjoyed Talking Books for the Blind. The family thanks them for providing much comfort along with close friends, Mary and Jerry Gries.

Pate was predeceased by his son, Norman, and his wife, Edith.

He leaves behind his children, Doreatha (Sam) Pierce and grandson, Austin (Stephanie); daughter-in-law, Gloria Prosser and grandson, Christopher; Kasandra (Henry) Doughty and grandson, Pierce and three great-grandchildren, Pate, Michael and Kadee and step great-grandchild, Rebecca Hair.

