Patricia Y. Bair

ORANGEBURG -- Patricia Y. Bair, 83, of Orangeburg passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Mrs. Bair was born on Aug. 12, 1938, in Norway. She was the daughter of the late James Edward Young Sr. and the late Virginia Byrd Young. She was a 1956 graduate of Edisto High School, where she won the title "Miss Blue Devil" in 1956. She participated in numerous beauty pageants when she was young where she was crowned "Miss Torch" in 1953 and 1954. Mrs. Bair attended Furman University where she won "Miss Bonhomie" in 1957. She was an Administrative Assistant for 20 plus years until her retirement. She enjoyed working in her yard and going fishing, but her passion was being a mother and a grandmother. She was predeceased by her parents, and a brother, Luther Lee "John" Young.

Survivors include her children, Babette B. (Jerry) Parler of Cope, C. Richard Bair Jr. of Cordova, Tara B. Gunter of Lexington; grandchildren, Victoria Parler Williams, Patrick Gordon Parler, Samuel Belton "Trey" Gunter III, Julia Elizabeth "Beth" Gunter, Frances Haley Gunter; two great-grandchildren; brother, James E. "Jim" (Betty) Young Jr. and her loving pet, "Tessa."

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net