Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Y. Bair
ABOUT
Edisto High School
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Patricia Y. Bair

ORANGEBURG -- Patricia Y. Bair, 83, of Orangeburg passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Mrs. Bair was born on Aug. 12, 1938, in Norway. She was the daughter of the late James Edward Young Sr. and the late Virginia Byrd Young. She was a 1956 graduate of Edisto High School, where she won the title "Miss Blue Devil" in 1956. She participated in numerous beauty pageants when she was young where she was crowned "Miss Torch" in 1953 and 1954. Mrs. Bair attended Furman University where she won "Miss Bonhomie" in 1957. She was an Administrative Assistant for 20 plus years until her retirement. She enjoyed working in her yard and going fishing, but her passion was being a mother and a grandmother. She was predeceased by her parents, and a brother, Luther Lee "John" Young.

Survivors include her children, Babette B. (Jerry) Parler of Cope, C. Richard Bair Jr. of Cordova, Tara B. Gunter of Lexington; grandchildren, Victoria Parler Williams, Patrick Gordon Parler, Samuel Belton "Trey" Gunter III, Julia Elizabeth "Beth" Gunter, Frances Haley Gunter; two great-grandchildren; brother, James E. "Jim" (Betty) Young Jr. and her loving pet, "Tessa."

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Pat and I worked together at State for years. She was a friend and my heart is heavy today. My love goes out to her family, particularly Babs, who worked with me at State for nearly a decade.
Martin Kinard
January 1, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. God Bless Wilbur and Peggy Bair
Wilbur Bair
December 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results