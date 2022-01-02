Menu
Patricia Diane Mannix
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Patricia Diane Mannix

COLUMBIA -- Memorial services for Ms. Patricia Diane Mannix, 68, of 130 Jimmy Love Lane, Columbia, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel. The Rev. Julius C. Sistrunk is officiating.

Ms. Mannix passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

There will not be a viewing.

Family and friends may call at the residence of her son, Mr. John Rickenbacker, 156 Snapover Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jan. 2 to Jan. 7, 2022.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
So sorry for your loss, if there is any thing we can do for you, please let us know. Love and prayers to you all.
Carlisle and Gloria Cooke
January 6, 2022
Sorry for your loss praying God will comfort this family during this time.
Tarrell & Ebony Ross
Other
January 5, 2022
Sorry for your loss.May God give you and family strength and comfort during this most difficult time.
Kelvin Busby and Family
Other
January 4, 2022
My sincere condolences to the family and prayers.
Lou Jennings- west
Friend
January 3, 2022
