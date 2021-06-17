Menu
Patricia Terry
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Patricia Terry

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Deaconess Patricia Terry, 83, of 1823 Dellwood Drive, will be held at noon Friday, June 25, 2021, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel, Burial will be held in the Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church cemetery. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died June 16, at her residence following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19. You may also contact her husband, the Rev. Namond Terry, at 803-536-6553 or 917-660-5544.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2021.
Glover's Funeral Home
With deepest sympathy to my cousin Rev. Terry and the entire family of the passing of his wife Patricia Terry. Praying for you and with you at this sad time. Rest in Heaven Patricia Terry.
Mary Ella Smith-Sherman
Family
June 24, 2021
