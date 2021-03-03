Menu
Patricia Washington
FUNERAL HOME
Carroll Mortuary
12389 Heritage Hwy
Bamberg, SC

Patricia Washington

BLACKVILLE -- Patricia Washington, 67, of 192 Falcon Court, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 in the Bamberg Memory Gardens cemetery, Bamberg.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, in the chapel. The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carroll Mortuary
12389 Heritage Hwy, Bamberg, SC
Mar
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bamberg Memory Gardens cemetery
Bamberg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Carroll Mortuary
With Deepest Sympathy
Carstina Teresa Lebby
March 17, 2021
My condolences may God give yell strength.love yell
Deloris willis
March 4, 2021
I send my heartfelt condolences and prayers to this family, Patricia and I was classmates I am so sorry to hear of her passing. She was always a sweet and kind young lady! SIP my dear friend!
Rose Marie Guess
March 3, 2021
To my brother so sorry for your lost. Even Jesus wept but remember that weeping may endure for the night,but joy comes in the morning. Remember the good times. Your sister Ann
Ann Singleton and Family
March 3, 2021
My Condolences, Prayers, & Love to Mr. Washington & Family.
Myrtes Barnwell
March 3, 2021
TO THE FAMILY,PRAYING THAT GOD STRENGTHEN YOU ALL WITH HIS LOVING POWER. IN THE NAME OF JESUS.
Cynthia James
March 3, 2021
Sincere Condolences.
Saundra White
March 3, 2021
I extend sympathy to the Jordan and Washington family. Our long time friendship will never be forgotten. Trish was our across the street neighbor and sister on Church Street. We loved her and she loved us. May God richly bless the family now and forever more.
Ernestine McPherson Washington
March 3, 2021
