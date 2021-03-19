Patsy Williams Binnicker

ORANGEBURG -- Patsy Williams Binnicker, 76, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, surrounded by her family after an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Double Branch Baptist Church, 3567 Neeses Hwy., Orangeburg. The Rev. Wayne Ellis will be officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021, prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Patsy's nephews, Ray Thomas, Ken Thomas, Dave Thomas and James "Max" White.

Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews, Dean Etheridge, Tony Etheridge, Ray Simpson, Bryan Simpson, John David Binnicker and the deacons of Double Branch Baptist Church.

Mrs. Patsy was born on May 18, 1944, in Columbia. She was the daughter of the late Moncrief Williams and the late Margaret G. Williams Brodie Corbett. She was a member of Double Branch Baptist Church. Mrs. Patsy was employed by Rotron in the assembly line, Rhoad's cleaners as a clerk, Antley's cafeteria as a waitress and SCM on the assembly line, but her most rewarding job was as a homemaker. She was a loyal wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Patsy always had a good time. Her laugh was contagious. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, George "Woody" Woodrow Binnicker; brother, Jacob Tilman Williams; sister and brother-in-law, Francis "Lorita" and Tommy Thomas.

She leaves behind a son, George "Chris" Binnicker of Orangeburg; a daughter, Pamela B. (James "Russell") Smoak of Cope; granddaughter, Laken Smoak of Ladson; grandsons, Eston Smoak of Cope, Branden Binnicker of Santee, Justin Binnicker of North Charleston; great-grandson, Damon Binnicker; sister, Ann (Jack) White of Moncks Corner; brother, John "Woody" Williams of Gaston; sister-in-law, Ruth Swaringen Williams Pindak of Orangeburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889

Dallas, TX 75380 or to the Shriners Hospital for Children at 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or to SCOA Cares Foundation at SCOA Cares Foundation 166 Stoneridge Dr., Columbia, SC 29210.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.