Paul Wallace Steverson

SUMMERVILLE -- Paul Wallace Steverson, 84, husband of 57 years to Sandra Williams Steverson, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Low Country Hospice in Summerville.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Old Hebron Southern Methodist Church cemetery in Livingston, with the Rev. Timmy Barr officiating.

Mr. Steverson was born in Springfield, a son of the late S.L. Steverson and the late Juanita Hutto Lewis. Paul was a retired machinist, owner of Steverson Manufacturing Co. of Summerville, and owner of Mid-Carolina Speedway in Neeses. His love for racing motorcycles started in the Air Force at Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, New Mexico. He and his friends would race bikes on their time off. He loved machining and could do almost anything with bar stock. He would give you the shirt off his back if asked.

Survivors include two sons, Paul Anthony (Ellen) Steverson of Orlando, Florida, and Mark Ansel Steverson of North Charleston; a granddaughter, Dr. Kathryn (Chris) S. Houck of Columbia; a grandson, John Paul Steverson and fiancée, Zara Mishler of Dallas.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to your local SPCA.

