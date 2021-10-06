Paul Acil Wiles

ORANGEBURG -- Paul Acil Wiles, 85, of Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, after a brief illness.

A graveside service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 655 Hammond Cross Road, St Matthews. The Rev. Henry Cooper will be officiating.

Mr. Wiles was born on Oct. 31, 1935, in Elloree, the son of the late Burley William Wiles and the late Rosa Lee Rickenbaker Wiles. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Patricia Crider Wiles of Orangeburg; son, Glenn Paul Wiles of Orangeburg; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Claire Metts of Columbia and Caroline Heaton of North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, donations for a cat shelter can be made or brought to 4149 Belleville Road, Orangeburg.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.