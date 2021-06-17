Menu
Paul Wright
FUNERAL HOME
Eutawville Community Funeral Home
440 Porcher Ave
Eutawville, SC

Paul Wright

ROWESVILLE -- Mr. Paul Wright, 66, of Prospect St., transitioned from this life on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg following an extended illness.

Mr. Wright was born July 20, 1954, in Holly Hill. He was the son of the late William Jr. (Bennie) and Addie Dora Wright.

Memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Eutawville Community Funeral Home. A repast will not be held.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn G. Wright of the home; three stepchildren, Wayne Garvin of Columbia, Maurice Garvin (Gloria) of Rowesville, and Carolyn Bristow (Charles) of Denmark; grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.eutawvillecommunityfuneralhome.com

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and guidelines when visiting the family and memorial service. Masks are required.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Eutawville Community Funeral Home Chapel
440 Porcher Avenue, Eutawville
Funeral services provided by:
Eutawville Community Funeral Home
