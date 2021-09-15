Paula Vaughn Mills

ROWESVILLE -- Ms. Paula Vaughn Mills, 64, of Rowesville, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, surrounded by her family.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 100 Beason Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Trey Atkinson will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church prior to the service.

Ms. Paula was born Nov. 28, 1956 in Union. She was the daughter of the late Paul Vaughn and the late Rachel Prince Sanders. She was a member of Liberty Free Will Baptist Church. She worked at Garden City Christian School for many years. She was also employed by Kirkland's Cleaners until she retired. She loved her family, friends and her church family. Ms. Paula was a selfless individual who always put others' needs ahead of her own. She was a wonderful mother, "Mamie" and friend. She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Patsy Zeigler; stepfather, Jimmy Sanders; son-in-law, Chris Jones; and her children's father, "Jake" Mills.

Survivors include her children, Paula "Faith" Atkinson (Trey) and Nica L. Jones; grandchildren, Aimee Atkinson, Preston Atkinson, Tyler Jones, Sarah Jones and Jackson Jones; sister, Dianne Collins ("Fuzzy"); brothers, Kenneth Prince (Susan) and James Sanders (Alex); and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 100 Beason Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the Dialysis Team at Davita and especially Kelly and Michelle, as well as Debonie from Dr. William O'Quinn's office for the love and care that they gave Ms. Paula.

Friends may call the residence.