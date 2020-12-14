Menu
Pauline Grimes Raysor
FUNERAL HOME
Dash's Funeral Home
12409 Heritage Hwy
Bamberg, SC

Pauline Grimes Raysor

BAMBERG -- Mrs. Pauline Grimes Raysor, 89, of 400 Priester Road, passed away Dec. 13, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Raysor Cemetery, Bamberg,

Viewing for the public will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Friends may call 803-245-5438 to etend their condolences, and if you must visit the residence, please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2020.
11 Entries
Our deepest sympathies from your Florida neighbors, the Baers.
Stacey and Lisa Baer
December 20, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy to the family. May you find comfort in knowing friends are here for you and share in your sorrow.
Gloria Breland
Friend
December 19, 2020
Praying for strength and comfort to the Raysor family during your time of bereavement. With deepest sympathy from Sheila Ford and Mattie W. Ford & family.
Sheila A Ford
December 19, 2020
Our prayers and thoughts are with you in this time of loss
Tonie A and Susan Holman
December 18, 2020
Sincere sympathy sent to you for your loss of a beautiful wife and mother. May God wrap his loving arms around you.
The Cochrans
December 16, 2020
I offer my heartfelt sympathy to the Raysor family, former co-workers and friends for your recent loss. May God's humble blessings provide solace during your bereavement. As my prayers go up to the Great God of Hosts, I am asking God to deliver Pauline`s soul unto his house for eternal rest. I pray that all whom were blessed to have known Pauline. Shall continue her work as her spirit lives on through us all. Merciful God, I also pray that Pauline may hear your gracious words that we all aspire to hear one day; "A job well done my faithful servant, a job well done". Amen
D. Darell Dones,PhD.
December 16, 2020
We know from experience that death leaves a heartache no one can heal but Jesus Christ, only if we open our heart and let Him. But love leaves a memory no one can steal. Knowing your mother personally, I believe she would say if the people we love are stolen from us, the way to have them live on is to never stop loving them.
Lumesha Grimes
December 15, 2020
Deepest sympathy
Judy Halmon
December 15, 2020
Condolences to the Raysor Family during this time of bereavement. Prayers will continue to be with all of you. Love and Peace, Lucinda B. Harley and Patricia A. Harley
Patricia Harley
December 15, 2020
Expressing my heartfelt sympathy to the family. Praying that God will comfort you and give you peace. Your loved-one was so special to many. We will forever cherish her memory.
Carolyn Murdaugh Davis
December 15, 2020
I'm praying strength and peace for you and the family,
Brenda Willis
December 14, 2020
