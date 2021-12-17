Menu
Pearline Benjamin Felder
FUNERAL HOME
Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home LLC
1656 Joe S Jeffords Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Pearline Benjamin Felder

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Pearline Benjamin Felder will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Hwy, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

She is survived by her children, John H. Felder Jr., Charles Felder, Phillip Felder, Harry Lee Felder, David Felder, Patricia A. Felder, Cynthia Coleman, Pauline Parker, and Yvonne Carr.

The funeral services provided by Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

We will adhere to all COVID safety precautions. Masks are required at funeral and visitation.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home LLC
1656 Joe S Jeffords Hwy, Orangeburg, SC
Dec
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home LLC
1656 Joe S Jeffords Hwy, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home LLC
