Peggy Grissom Crocker

ORANGEBURG -- Peggy Grissom Crocker, 90, of Orangeburg, peacefully passed from this life to life eternal with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

A graveside service will be held in her hometown of Henderson, N.C., at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12. A joyous celebration of her life in Orangeburg will be held at a later date.

Peggy was born and spent most of her adult life in Henderson, where she reared her children, enjoyed her career in banking, and loved fellowship with her family and serving her church. She moved to Orangeburg in 1997 to become a loving part in the life of her granddaughter, Renn. She quickly made a number of wonderful friends and began to fulfill her passion for travel. She immediately joined First Presbyterian Church, where she was honored and humbled to serve two terms as a deacon. Her main focus, however, remained doing everything she could to love, care for and enrich the life of her granddaughter.

Peggy was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Maude Grissom, and all five of her siblings and their spouses. She is survived by her daughter, Retta Guthrie (Jimmy) of Orangeburg; her son, Rusty Crocker (Cindy) of Henderson, N.C.; her granddaughter, Renn Gutherie of Charlotte, N.C.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family is forever grateful for the wonderful care Peggy received in her 10-year struggle with dementia. We thank Morningside of Orangeburg, The Village at Summerville, her many true and faithful friends and neighbors, and especially Loretta Byerson and Patricia Pitts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg, 650 Sunnyside Ave., Orangeburg, SC 29115, or Rotary's CART (Coins for Alzheimer's Research Trust) Fund at the Rotary Club of Orangeburg, P.O. Box 2325, Orangeburg, SC 29116.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.