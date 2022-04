Perston S. Morton

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Perston S. Morton, 47, passed April 15, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, 2396 Russell St., with the Rev. Nathaniel Bookhardt presiding.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022m at at the funeral home. Mask required.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com