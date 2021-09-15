Menu
Phil Leon Scott
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
8824 Old Number Six Hwy
Santee, SC

Phil Leon Scott

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Phil Leon Scott, 63, of 127 Milwaukee Court, Santee, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, with interment to follow in Mount Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, 7566 Old Number Six Highway, Santee. Elder George Scott is officiating.

Mr. Scott passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Medical University Hospital, Charleston.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.

Friends and family may visit his niece, Shanta "Mek Mek" Gaymon, 2715 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to his sister, Deborah McCord, at 704-340-3317, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
MJ
Other
September 19, 2021
Joy and family I am truly sorry to hear of the loss of your brother n you all are in my prayers. I am here if and when you need my shoulder to cry on. I love U all.
Beverly Johnson
Family
September 18, 2021
SCDC D2 Shift
September 18, 2021
