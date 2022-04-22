Menu
Philip Townsend "Phil" Dukes
Philip "Phil" Townsend Dukes

ORANGEBURG -- Philip "Phil" Townsend Dukes, 70, of Orangeburg, passed away April 19, 2022. He was the husband of Wanda Rhoad Dukes.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating. The family will receive friends the same day of the service from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Phil was born in Orangeburg, the son of Daisy Lemox Dukes and the late Lewis Townsend Dukes. He was an Orangeburg High School graduate and attended Newberry College. He was the co-owner of North Boulevard Bottle Shop, was a former State Constable, and retired from Greenwood Mills. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years; mother; one daughter, Dana Dukes Kinsey (Marshall) of Branchville; two sisters, Jan Wright (Thomas) of Branchville and Carol Phillips (Ernie) of Orangeburg; one brother, Lewis Todd Dukes of Vance; three grandsons, John Tillman Bonnette, Matthew Wilson Bonnette, and Philip Daniel Bonnette; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be sent to MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, 86 Jonathan Lucas St., Charleston, SC 29425.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868


Published by The Times and Democrat on Apr. 22, 2022.
