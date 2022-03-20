To the family of Mrs. Phoepe Fludd: Mrs. Fludd was a student in my father's Tailoring night school class at Burke High School "back in the day". She showed me a garment she made in his class and talked about my father's persistence that his students learn how to sew correctly the first time, No mercy she said. From that day forward, I made Mrs. Fludd my big sister. Blessed are they that mourn; for they shall be comforted. Matthew 5:4

Dr. Barbara Graham-Holmes Family March 17, 2022