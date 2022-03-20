Menu
Phoebe S Fludd
FUNERAL HOME
Dorothy's Home for Funerals, Inc.
78 Cannon Street
Charleston, SC

Phoebe S. Fludd

CHARLESTON -- The funeral service for Mrs. Phoebe S. Fludd was held 12 p.m., Friday, March 18, 2022, at Ebenezer AME Church, 44 Nassau St. in Charleston. Interment followed at Mt Pleasant Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her daughters and son, Mrs. Sharon F. Jenkins (Henry), Mr. Darrell S. Fludd and Mrs. Anita Fludd-Wheeler (Walter); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com

Arrangements by Dorothy's Home for Funerals. (843)722-0268


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Viewing
6:00p.m.
New Cannon Street Baptist Church
46 Cannon Street, Charleston, SC
Mar
18
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Ebenezer AME Church
44 Nassau St, Charleston, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dorothy's Home for Funerals, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers and condolences to the family as you mourn the loss of your love one.
Elizabeth Wilson
March 21, 2022
I offer sincere condolences to the family at the death of your Mother and Mother-in-law, Ms. Phobe Fludd. May she rest well.
Oretta Williams
Friend
March 20, 2022
Mrs. Sharon Jenkins, we your neighbor extends our sincere sympathy to you and your family during the demise of your dear mother. You are in God's Care. With sympathy and hope in God's eternal love. The Caldwell's
Shirley B. Caldwell
Other
March 18, 2022
To the family of Mrs. Phoepe Fludd: Mrs. Fludd was a student in my father's Tailoring night school class at Burke High School "back in the day". She showed me a garment she made in his class and talked about my father's persistence that his students learn how to sew correctly the first time, No mercy she said. From that day forward, I made Mrs. Fludd my big sister. Blessed are they that mourn; for they shall be comforted. Matthew 5:4
Dr. Barbara Graham-Holmes
Family
March 17, 2022
RIP u beautiful solider. Moma Fludd we will miss that bright smile and wonderful soul, march on now sweetiemarch on.
Crystal Wright
Friend
March 17, 2022
Mrs Fludd was a member of my dad's Bible study group. Ms Phoebe knew the Word and shared her vast knowledge with us. What a beautiful Spirit that accompanied her with a radiant smile. God bless the family.
James Giles, Jr.
Friend
March 17, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Phoebe worked for years at the post office with my mother.
Jeff Jones
Friend
March 16, 2022
My sincere sympathy to the Fludd and Jenkins family.
Helen. Jenkins
Friend
March 15, 2022
