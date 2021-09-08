Rachel Elizabeth Hutto Wooten

IRMO -- Rachel Elizabeth Hutto Wooten, 32, of Irmo, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, unexpectedly at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Northside Baptist Church, 1520 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. Dr. Shane Stutzman and Dr. Wayne Reeves will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to funeral services. Pallbearers will be her cousins, Wesley McAlhany, Kyle McAlhany, Rion Dwight, Brian Love, David Kinard; and her uncle, Marion Dwight.

Ms. Wooten was born in Richland County, the daughter of Wayne and Bonnie Hutto of Orangeburg. Rachel was a member of St. George Baptist Church in Orangeburg. Rachel was a 2007 graduate of Orangeburg Preparatory School. She received her Bachelor of Science in Biology from the College of Charleston in 2011. Rachel continued her education at Trident Technical College where she received her Associate Degree in Nursing in 2012. Rachel received her Bachelor of Nursing Degree from the University of South Carolina Upstate. After completing her education, she was employed with Tuomey Hospital in Sumter before she moved to Irmo and accepted a position with Prisma Health Parkridge where she worked in the ICU. Rachel loved her patients and gave them exceptional care.

Rachel was a strong and independent woman who loved life. She was always a social butterfly, even as a young child. She did not mind giving her opinion and never met a stranger. Rachel could light up any room she entered. Her beauty and her smile will never be forgotten. Heaven has gained a special angel. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her parents, Wayne and Bonnie Hutto of Orangeburg; her sister, Alicia Christine Hutto; her niece, Ellie Joel Rogers; two grandmothers, Bertha J. Trignano of Conway and Betty C. Hutto of Branchville; and a number of cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Rachel's niece, Ellie Rogers, had her heart from the moment she was born.

Ellie was always excited and looked forward to spending time with her Aunt Rachel.

The family requested that memorials be sent to Northside Baptist Church, 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com