Ralph Bernard Wolfe

BOWMAN -- Ralph Bernard Wolfe, 53, of 113 Arant Drive, died Nov. 8, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home. The family will only be accepting immediate family and friends due to COVID-19. Everyone must wear a mask.