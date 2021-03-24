Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ralph Owen Edwards
FUNERAL HOME
Ott Funeral Home
7305 Freedom Road
Branchville, SC

Ralph Owen Edwards

BRANCHVILLE -- Ralph Owen Edwards, 87 years of age, passed away Monday March 22, 2021.

Ralph was born in Branchville, a son of the late Fred Owen Edwards and Annie Adelle Summers Edwards. His hobbies included real estate and spending time with his family. He was a member of Cattle Creek United Methodist Church. Ralph served in the U.S. Army as a MP during the Korean War, and he retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard as a pipefitter.

Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, March 25, at 1 p.m. in Ott Cemetery in Branchville. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at the cemetery.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lorraine B Edwards; two sons, Ralph Fred Edwards of Branchville and William Owen Edwards (Gina) of Cope; a daughter, Sharon E. Bailey (Pete) of Moncks Corner; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister.

Memorials may be made to Cattle Creek UMC. Online condolences may be made at www.ottfh.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Ott Cemetery
Branchville, SC
Mar
25
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Ott Cemetery
Branchville, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Ott Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ott Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Prayers for the family. I've missed seeing and talking with Mr Ralph over these last couple of years. Used to see him often when i was working on the house next store. Really enjoyed those conversations! Not to mention enjoying the pears and turnips he grew and was so generous with. RIP Mr Ralph!
Brad hanley
March 25, 2021
Ralph and I were in school together and graduated in the class of l952. My sympathy to his family.
Sylvia Smith
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results