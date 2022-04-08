Menu
Ralph Wayne Runions
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home
6329 Old Number Six Hwy.
Elloree, SC
Ralph Wayne Runions

ELLOREE -- Ralph Wayne Runions, 81, of Elloree,died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Runions was born June 2, 1940, in Milan, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Larry Runions and the late Gladys Crocker Runions.

Mr. Runions retired from the Food Lion Warehouse in Elloree where he was a forklift operator.

Mr. Runions is survived by his wife, Patricia M. Runions, of Elloree; four daughters, Sheena Holmes (Jovan Pierre), Orangeburg, Rhonda Hermes, Crystal Lake, Illinois, Tammy Beach (Russell), Elloree, and Cindy Carr, Elloree; three sons, Dalton Lee Freeman (Kelsey), Elloree, Sean Runions, Antioch, Illinois, and Randall Runions, Fox Lake, Illinois; two brothers, Joe Runions (Pat), Illinois, and Gene Runions (Parirlee), Tennessee; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will host a memorial drop-in at their residence, 712 Browning Branch Road, Elloree, from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.


Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home
