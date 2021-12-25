Menu
Ralph Rubin Troutman
Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home
6329 Old Number Six Hwy.
Elloree, SC

Ralph Rubin Troutman

ELLOREE -- Ralph Rubin Troutman, 89.of Elloree,died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Wilkins officiating. Burial will be in the Hungerpiller Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the funeral home.

Mr. Troutman was born Oct. 25, 1932, in Elloree. He was the son of the late Harry Wesley Troutman and the late Flossie Mae Irick Troutman. He was married to the late Velma Benton Troutman. Mr. Troutman was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He served in the National Guard for 13 years and was a retired farmer.

Mr. Troutman is survived by two daughters, Debra T. Altizer, of Anderson, and Pamela T. Finch (Greg), of Statesboro, Georgia; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his son, Roger Thomas Troutman.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 25, 2021 to Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home
Debra and Pamela may the peace of the Lord Jesus Christ be with you all.
Samuel L Jenkins and family
January 4, 2022
