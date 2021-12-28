Menu
Ramell Dunbar Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC

Ramell Dunbar Sr.

NORWAY -- The graveside service for Mr. Ramell Dunbar Sr., 38, of 144 Harrison Ave., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. in the Samaria Baptist Church cemetery, 706 Samaria Road, Springfield.

Mr. Dunbar passed away Sunday, Dec, 26.

He is survived by his parents, Lena Mae Dunbar and Michael (Denise) Dunbar; his children, Ramell Dunbar Jr., Cayson Dunbar and Brielle Dunbar; fiancée, Crystel Thomas; three sisters, Calandra Dunbar, Diandra Dunbar and Michelle Dunbar; two brothers, Keith Taliaferro and Djuaw Taliaferro; and many other loving relatives.

Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence. All visitors are asked to wear a mask.

Friends may also call the funeral home.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St., North, SC
Dec
31
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Samaria Baptist Church cemetery
706 Samaria Road, Springfield, SC
Funeral services provided by:
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Dunbar, You have my condolences. May God be with you all.
Janet Greene
December 30, 2021
Mike, Lena; we just want you to know that we love you and we´re praying much for you.
Pastor James E. Holiday and the Bushy Pond Church Family
December 30, 2021
My sincere condolences and prayers are with you.
Charlene Cornwell
Friend
December 30, 2021
Mike, May the God of all Comfort strengthen and comfort you and this entire family as only He can. You are in our prayers with much love.
Pastor & Mrs. Sims and family
December 29, 2021
