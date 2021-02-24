Menu
Ramonia Hannibal
FUNERAL HOME
Carroll Mortuary
12389 Heritage Hwy
Bamberg, SC

Ramonia Hannibal

BAMBERG -- Ramonia Hannibal, 54, of 74 Dustin Court, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, in the Thankful Baptist Church cemetery, Bamberg.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, ibn the chapel.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services. The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
24
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
the chapel
SC
Feb
25
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Thankful Baptist Church cemetery
Bamberg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Carroll Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest In Power sweet and humble lady. You will be missed. Condolences to your family.
Vanessa BROUGHTON
February 25, 2021
Love you all.... my condolences.... Jimmy Washington
James Washington Jr
February 25, 2021
Ramonia was one of the most sweetest,loving,caring friend I knew we didn´t get to see each other a lot but, when we did we made up for it laughing, talking and hugging. I´ll Always love and miss her SIP Ramonia.To the Family May GOD Continue to Strengthen each one of y´all. I love y´all.
Cynthia Meeks James
February 25, 2021
Mrs. Ramonia was one of the sweetest people to encounter. My condolences to the family during this time. She will be missed.
Renea Brooks
February 25, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences and prayers. Ramonia was truly a sweet and humble lady. She will truly be missed by the Macedonia Baptist Church and Pastor´s Aide Ministry.
Janet Walker
February 25, 2021
I had the pleasure of meeting and knowing a beautiful person such as you,Take your rest sweet lady.
Darlene Davis
February 25, 2021
deep sympathy in care of your loved one ,our prayers to the childrens ,and entirely family she will be missed by many,i will remember her greeting with a smile always.
From the Hughes,Myers ,Freeman
February 25, 2021
To the family of our beloved departed sister we pray God love upon you as you mourn the loss of Ramona. The Word of God tells us that when earthy tent can´t stay on this side anymore, we have a home in heaven. So family look to Jesus in a time such as this.
Bishop Dr. Lionel and Rev. Glenda Sapp
February 24, 2021
So so sorry to hear this. May God´s grace help through this time.
Rose Dempsey
February 24, 2021
We send our deepest condolences to you and your family praying that the Lord heal y´all broken hearts
Banks family
February 24, 2021
May the memories of this now Heavenly Angel gone from earth be an ease to the loss of her with us. Bryton and Austin the Love your mother had for you guys and others was unconditional and unmeasured. S.I.P My Sister & Find until we meet again
Renne Williams Brown
February 24, 2021
My heart and prayers are with you all in the transition of your dear love one, may God grant you peace!
Judy R Halmon
February 24, 2021
