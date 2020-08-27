Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Raymond D. Bonaparte

Raymond D. Bonaparte

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Raymond D. Bonaparte, 60, of 755 Whitman St., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed by phone to his parents, Mr. Cullie and Mrs. Helen Bonaparte at 803-531-2405 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.