Raymond D. Bonaparte

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Raymond D. Bonaparte, 60, of 755 Whitman St., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed by phone to his parents, Mr. Cullie and Mrs. Helen Bonaparte at 803-531-2405 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

