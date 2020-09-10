Rebecca Ann Russell Clossman

ELLOREE -- Rebecca Ann Russell Clossman, 77, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the home of her son after an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the graveside in Santee Baptist Cemetery, Old #6 Highway, Wlloree, with the Rev. Clark McCrary and the Rev. Todd Horton officiating. The family will visit with friends after the service.

Mrs. Clossman was born June 17, 1943, in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Daniel Worstall and Phyllis Jones Russell. She was employed by the Elloree Water System as a secretarylerk before retirement. Mrs. Clossman was a member of First Baptist Church of Elloree. Mrs. Clossman was the widow of Larry Lee Clossman.

She is survived by one son, Dan Clossman (Sandra) of Elloree; daughter-in-law, Karen Clossman of Mississippi; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two special nieces, Kim Hearing and Tami Allen; and one special caregiver, Carrie Haigler. She was predeceased by a son, Philip Clossman, and her sister, Janice Russell Guss.

Friends may call at the residence of her son and at Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.