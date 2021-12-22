Rebecca H. Buckmon

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- On Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, Rebecca H. Buckmon peacefully passed at her home in Washington, D.C. She enjoyed cooking, loved gardening, and spending time with her family and friends. She also devoted much of her time serving in the National Council of Negro Women, DC Section 2.

Rebecca wanted to be remembered as an honest, strong, God-fearing woman that loved her family and gardens. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving son, Wendell Buckmon Jr. and daughter-in-law Rene Buckmon; one sister, Nettie H. Shuler; one brother, Ben Hanes; four granddaughters, Dominique, Lauren, Morgan and Manique; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends that she loved dearly. Rebecca was preceded in death by sons, Kenneth Steven Buckmon and Brian Matthew Buckmon.

The family will celebrate her life in Washington, D.C., at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. The service will also be livestreamed at: https:/www.dignitymemorial.com/obituariesrentwood-mdebecca-buckmon-10475317. In honor of Rebecca H. Buckmon, donations can be made to the National Council of Negro Women (DC Sec 2) https:/ncnw.org.