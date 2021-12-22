Menu
Rebecca H. Buckmon
FUNERAL HOME
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD

Rebecca H. Buckmon

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- On Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, Rebecca H. Buckmon peacefully passed at her home in Washington, D.C. She enjoyed cooking, loved gardening, and spending time with her family and friends. She also devoted much of her time serving in the National Council of Negro Women, DC Section 2.

Rebecca wanted to be remembered as an honest, strong, God-fearing woman that loved her family and gardens. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving son, Wendell Buckmon Jr. and daughter-in-law Rene Buckmon; one sister, Nettie H. Shuler; one brother, Ben Hanes; four granddaughters, Dominique, Lauren, Morgan and Manique; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends that she loved dearly. Rebecca was preceded in death by sons, Kenneth Steven Buckmon and Brian Matthew Buckmon.

The family will celebrate her life in Washington, D.C., at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. The service will also be livestreamed at: https:/www.dignitymemorial.com/obituariesrentwood-mdebecca-buckmon-10475317. In honor of Rebecca H. Buckmon, donations can be made to the National Council of Negro Women (DC Sec 2) https:/ncnw.org.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Celebration of Life
12:30p.m.
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD, Brentwood, MD
Funeral services provided by:
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry I cannot be with you today. Your mother was a great Lady!! I will miss our talks. My God continue to Hold the Family together.
Barbara D. Morgan
Friend
December 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss. I pray that fond memories will give you some level of comfort. I have known the family since the 50's and was also sorry to learn of Junnie Mae's passing. Would love to connect with Ann & Catherine. Keeping the family in prayer. Agnes, (301) 735-0352
Agnes Washington
Other
December 23, 2021
