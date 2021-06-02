Remmie Marie Summers

BRANCHVILLE -- Just a short 7 months after coming into the world, Remmie Marie Summers passed away peacefully in her parents' arms at MUSC in Charleston. During that brief stay on Earth, she touched many lives and was loved by all who met her.

Born nearly three months early, Remmie was still able to grip her mother's finger and respond to her father's touch. She was born on Nov. 1, 2020, and died May 28, 2021.

Remmie joins her aunt, Jennifer Thomas, in heaven. She is also preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Ruth Simms and James "Sonnie" Jackson. She is survived by her mother and father, Gregory Summers and Madison Jackson; her brothers, Beckham and Zander Summers; her sisters, Hailey Summers and Adalynn Brewington; her grandparents, James "Bubba" and Wendy Myles, Jerry Summers, Edie Jackson and Mark Jackson; her great-grandparents, Linard and Ranee Kemmerlin, Tommy and Sallie Connelly, Shirley and Gerald Summers; aunts, Tiffanie Jackson and Jessica Myles; uncles, Brandon Hilbert, Justin Myles and James Myles.

The family will hold a private service at a later date. Remmie will be interred alongside her Aunt Jennifer, who would have loved her dearly. The family would like to thank the MUSC Hospital staff for their effort and dedication. Heroes don't always wear capes, they wear scrubs, too.

"Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart" -- A.A. Milne