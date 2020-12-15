Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rena A. Jeffries
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Rena A. Jeffries

ELLOREE -- Funeral services for Ms. Rena A. Jeffries, 79, of 159 Misty Woods Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Pastor Trey Brave is officiating.

Ms. Jeffries passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9 at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Ms. Monica Jeffries, 159 Misty Woods Drive, Elloree or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Dec
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Monica, Stephanie,and Christian, a ray of SUNSHINE ALWAYS came to your mom´s/grandma´s face when she talked about the three of you. I know that each of you will continue her legacy with CLASS and PRIDE.
Janie Dease
December 16, 2020
My prayers are with you and your family, I found a wonderful friend when we meet, my condolences
Debra Colter
December 16, 2020
To Monica and Christian I want you to know that I am deeply sorry on the passing of Mrs. Jeffries. Having met her and thought that she was a very sweet person and a Godly woman. I will keep you all in my prayers and I am here for you for comfort and assistance.
William Davis, Jr.
December 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss, sending my Condolences to you and family, and may my Cousin Rest In Paradise, Have a safe journey Rena Mae.
Blondell A. Hanks
December 15, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results