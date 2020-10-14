Renee Michelle Hook

ROWESVILLE -- Renee Michelle Hook, 56, passed away Oct. 12, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, in Ott Cemetery in Branchville. The Rev. Wayne Manning will be officiating.

Mrs. Hook was born April 12, 1964, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Billy Huggins and the late Patricia McClanahan. She was a member of New Trinity Baptist Church in Allendale and Branchville Christian Church.

Survivors include her sons, Jason Woodruff, Chad Hook (Jessica) and Billy Hook; granddaughters, Hailey Woodruff, Shelby Woodruff, Autumn Hook and Rhylee Hook; brothers, Robert Huggins (Vickie) and Kenny Huggins; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.