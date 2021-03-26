Reuel McLeod Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Reuel McLeod Jr., 87, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away March 24, 2021. He was the husband of Carole Brown McLeod for over 65 years.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg. A graveside committal service will be held after the visitation at Elim Baptist Church Cemetery, Effingham, at 3:30 p.m.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the visitation and the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Reuel was born in the Glenwood community of Florence County, the son of Pauline Ferrell McLeod and Reuel McLeod Sr. He attended school at Glenwood, Bonaire (Elim), Cornell University and graduated from Clemson University in 1955. Reuel was an honor student and at Clemson was a member of the Senior Platoon, a company commander, and a writer for the Ararian Magazine. In 1951, then Gov. James F. Byrnes awarded him and 10 other South Carolina students scholarships to attend college. Reuel served in the U. S. Army as an officer with U. S. Forces in Germany during 1956-57. During 1957, he received a federal appointment to work with the Clemson Extension Service and served in Edgefield and Orangeburg Counties. During this period, he was recognized for distinguished service for contributions to agriculture and the 4-H Club Program. In 1972, he joined the marketing staff of the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and served during the tenure of William L. Harrelson and G. Bryan Patrick. During the administration of Governors Edwards, Riley and Campbell, he coordinated special agricultural events at the Governor's Mansion and the Lace House. In 1992, the South Carolina Pork Board awarded him a Special Award having served for 18 years as director. In 1991, he retired from State and Federal Service having served for 36 years. During the sixties he organized many AKC Beagle Club activities including the formation of the Orangeburg Beagle Club and initiated the first annual S. C. State Beagle Championship. Reuel contributed many agricultural feature stories published by local and state media. He was a hobby poet and was best known for one entitled "Precious Moments In Time." After retirement, his favorite retreat was at his place on Calhoun Road in Calhoun County. Reuel and Carole are members of Northside Baptist Church. There they served the Lord and raised their family in the Christian faith.

Survivors include his wife; two sons, Robert Kenneth McLeod and Terry Lane McLeod (Kelly); four grandchildren, Emily Kimley (T. J.), Chris McLeod, Jonathan McLeod (Allison) and Anna Bowman (Adam); and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Reuel was predeceased by three sisters, Ruby Fricks, Kathleen Davis and Mary Ellen DeFee; and two brothers, Billy F. McLeod and Lloyd George McLeod.

