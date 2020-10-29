Menu
Rhonda Mack Dash

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services Mrs. Rhonda Mack Dash, 62, of 694 Lake Edisto Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Good Shepherd Community Ministries, 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Fort Motte. Rev. Patrick Stephens is officiating.

Mrs. Dash passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.

Condolences may be expressed via telephone to her husband, Mr. John Dash, at 803-308-9001, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 29, 2020.
