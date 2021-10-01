Richard Arthur Berry

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- Richard Arthur Berry of Lake Worth, Florida, died on Sept. 25, 2021, at the age of 81. He was born in Melrose, Massachusetts to John and Esther Berry.

He is survived by daughters, Joanne Ford of Venice, Florida, and Dianne Anderson of Mt Pleasant; grandsons, Parker Anderson of Durham, North Carolina, and Conner Anderson of Austin, Texas; granddaughters, Mallory Berry and Emma Bell of Columbia; and a nephew, John Griffin of Haverhill, Massachusetts.

He was predeceased by his son, Paul Berry; his sister, Pamela Griffin; and an aunt, Margaret Burt.

Richard graduated from Suffolk and Northeastern University with degrees in engineering and business administration. He taught at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston and opened numerous manufacturing plants in North and South Carolina. He retired from the United States Coast Guard Reserve with the rank of Commander. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America from an early age and attended several World Jamborees.

The Neptune Society is assisting with arrangements and services will be private.

Memorials may be made to the Tidewell Hospice Foundation of Sarasota, Florida.