Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Allen "Rick" Bull
FUNERAL HOME
Carson's Funeral Home
Belleville Rd
Saint Matthews, SC

Richard Allen "Rick" Bull

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Richard Allen "Rick" Bull, of 204 Waterspring Road, will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at John Ford Community Center in St. Matthews.

Mr. Bull died Monday, Dec. 13, in Orangeburg.

The body will be present for viewing at 12 p.m.

Burial will be held at Bethel AME Church in St. Matthews. Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place at these services. Family and friends may call the residence of Artie Bull Sr. of 244 Bynum St. in St. Matthews or Carson's Funeral Home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 16 to Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carson's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carson's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
Goodbye Richard, auntie will never forget you
Lynda B. Baker
Family
December 23, 2021
Artie I am sorry to hear about Richard. I work with Betty Bull at the Dawn Center in Orangeburg, your family have our deepest sympathy. May God strengthen you and your family through this difficult time. You´re in our prayers.
Betty Wright
Friend
December 21, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary F. Wills
December 21, 2021
Lifting this family up in prayers of strength. May you all be surrounded by the wonderful memories and may they bring you comfort. Focus on the joy and not the pain. God give this family comfort in Jesus name I pray. Amen
Claire
December 21, 2021
To the Bull family just know God is faithful and it'll be a day we'll be there with Him. My prayers are with y'all at such a time is this. Father bless this family with the comfort and peace that passes all understanding in Jesus name!!
Reuben Brown
December 21, 2021
I love ya Rick me and kids gone miss ya continue getting your rest until we meet again Love BA
Brandon Austin
December 20, 2021
Mr. Artie I am so sorry to hear about Rick. I remember babysitting him while Ms. Ms. Betty was working with my mom at the old hospital in Orangeburg. Praying you find comfort in God´s healing hands.
Sara MacLean Meeks
Other
December 20, 2021
My deepest condolences to Bull Family
Tara Gates
December 20, 2021
May the Lord guide & heal your hearts.I m sorry I'm not there in person but trust I'm there in the spirit. I love each and everyone of yall.
Migdalia Elena Fredrick
December 19, 2021
Sending our deepest sympathy to the family. Artie Jr, Anthony and I will continue to pray for you and your family as you go through this difficult time. for all of you.
Tonya Williams
December 18, 2021
My deepest, Heartfelt sympathy to the family. Artie, Jr.(my classmate), my Thoughts and Prayers are with you my friend. I pray God's comfort upon the family.
Arietta(Retta)Charley Ramey
December 18, 2021
You all have our deepest condolences and I pray that GOD holds each of you and give you the strength in this season of grief
Genevieve Jones & Family
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results