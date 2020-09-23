Richard F. Reynard

Richard "Dick" Franklin Reynard, born July 28, 1932, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at 7:45 a.m. He passed away under the care of Agape Hospice of Lexington. He was surrounded by his loved ones prior to his passing from this life to the next.

Dick had a special love for Lake Murray and enjoyed spending time on the water with family and friends at his home in Leesville. Dick was a 1949 graduate from Newark High School in Newark, Ohio, and later joined the army as a medic, where he served during the Korean conflict. He retired from American Yard Products (Roper Corporation) after more than 30 years of service. He was a member of VFW #6740 and Lakers Club of Lake Murray. Dick was an extraordinary carpenter, who loved working with his hands, always willing to lend a helping hand to a friend or neighbor in need

Dick will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. The family will be holding a private memorial service on Lake Murray to celebrate his life and love of the water.

Dick was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Blanche (Walker) Reynard of Newark, Ohio; parents, Arthur and Pansy Reynard of Newark; brother, Robert (Bob) Reynard of Newark; granddaughter, Heather Lynn Williams of Jamison; and stepson, Bill Stichter of Newark.

He is survived by his children, Vickie and Rick Reynard of Leesville, Tina (Dale) Williams of Jamison, Tammy Reynard and Billy of Hebron, Ohio; grandchildren, Jessica (Greg) Reddick of Jamison, Waylon Williams of Jamison, Seth Sylvio Pelletier of Newark, Brandon Reynard of Newark and Jason Reynard of Newark; great-grandchildren, Heather and Sawyer Reddick of Jamison; special friend, companio and former wife, Geraldine Rose of Columbia; stepchildren, Michelle Stichter of Sandy Run,Jeffrey Stichter of Savannah, Ga.; and lifelong friends of the Reynard family, Charlie and Grace Hunter, Bethann and Chris Hanna.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made directly to Agape Hospice of Lexington, South Carolina, or to a memorial fund of your choice.

Online register at barr-price.com.