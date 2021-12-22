Richard B. Kinard ('R.B.')

BAMBERG -- Richard B. Kinard ("R.B."), 74, of Pruitt Health Care, 509 North St., Bamberg, formerly of Ehrhardt, died Dec. 19, 2021, at Pruitt Health Care.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Olar. Burial will be in the Bamberg County Memorial Cemetery.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.