Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard B. Kinard
FUNERAL HOME
Carroll Mortuary
12389 Heritage Hwy
Bamberg, SC

Richard B. Kinard ('R.B.')

BAMBERG -- Richard B. Kinard ("R.B."), 74, of Pruitt Health Care, 509 North St., Bamberg, formerly of Ehrhardt, died Dec. 19, 2021, at Pruitt Health Care.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Olar. Burial will be in the Bamberg County Memorial Cemetery.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carroll Mortuary
12389 Heritage Hwy, Bamberg, SC
Dec
23
Service
1:00p.m.
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church
Olar, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Carroll Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carroll Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
You have my husband {Herman) and my deepest sympa-thy. May memories of RB forever be a blessing to you. A former schoolmate
Hermenna Lawson Deloach
School
December 26, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time of loss and sadness.
Laurine Varnadoe
Friend
December 23, 2021
To the Family Our Deepest Sympathy to ALL.GOD BLESS.
Harry & Dorothy Goodwin
December 23, 2021
My condolences to the Family
Queenie Loadholt Newallo
December 23, 2021
May God have a special blessing for the family
James & Charlotte Breland
Friend
December 22, 2021
May God bless everyone, we love you
James Breland
December 22, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family. My prayers are with you.
Vonetta Black
Other
December 22, 2021
Our deepest love and condolences.
Lena R. Folk
December 22, 2021
It's with deepest profound sympathy and prayers of condolence during this time of bereavement. From Pastor Harold Shepherd and the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Family of Olar.
Harold Shepherd
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results