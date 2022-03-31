Richmond David Hall

Richmond David Hall, 51, of Cameron, husband of Dianne Hall, wife of 15 years, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation April 2, from 1 o'clock to 3 o'clock at First Baptist Church of Elloree, at 6208 Old Number Six Highway, Elloree. A funeral service will begin at 3 o'clock.

David was born Jan. 13, 1971, in Columbia, son of the late Carl Brunson Hall, Jr. and Donna Marie Hardy. David was a graduate of Camden Military Academy. He enjoyed fishing for catfish, listening to music and building things with his hands. David was known for cooking his special chicken on his big grill. He faithfully served the youth group at First Baptist Church of Elloree. He will be missed by many close friends and cousins.

Survivors including his wife, Dianne H. Hall, are five children: Kaila Winters (Brandon) of Cameron, Breelynn Thomas (Zach) of Hopkins, Christopher Lane (Katie) of Greenville, Caitlyn Lane (James) of Columbia, and Emma Lillian Hall of Cameron; two grandchildren: Mason Thomas and D.J. Thomas; mother, Donna Marie Hardy of Eastover; brother, Joey Brunson Hall (Melody) of York; Billy Hardy (Kandie) of San Dimas, California, aunt Carol Haselden (Emory) of Mount Pleasant; niece, Cassidy Hall and nephew Joey Hall. He was predeceased by his father, Carl Brunson Hall Jr.; stepfather William Hardy; grandparents, Martha C. Lake "Grandma Pug", Richmond D. Lake "Sarge Daddy." Iris Nell Hall and C.B. Hall Sr. and Haskel Rogers.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to First Baptist of Elloree Church Youth Group. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. Arrangements are by James A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 S. Main St. Summerville (843-873-4040).