Ricky "Bulldog" Davis
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
8824 Old Number Six Hwy
Santee, SC

Ricky 'Bulldog' 'Country Boy' Davis

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Ricky "Bulldog" "Country Boy" Davis, 56, of 7513 Old #6 Highway, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Katie Martin Cemetery in Santee, with interment to follow. Evangelist Cassie Davis is officiating.

Mr. Davis passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, in Santee.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee.

Friends may visit the residence, 7513 Old #6 Highway, Santee. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to his sister, Cassie Davis at 803-308-2203; her niece, Latasha Brown at 803-971-2582; or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 7 to Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Santee
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
MJ
Other
September 19, 2021
My sincere condolences to you my sister and your family... We are praying for you all and may God comfort your hearts...Sending love to you all
Evangelist Carolyn Holley, Mother Eleanor Mack and Family
September 8, 2021
