Riley James
FUNERAL HOME
Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home LLC
1656 Joe S Jeffords Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Riley James

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Riley James, 66, of Orangeburg, will be held Saturday,

Jan. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, located at 1656 Joe S.

Jeffords Hwy., Orangeburg.

Mr. James passed on Jan. 5, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation for the public will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home. Live streaming of the services can be accessed through

www.facebook.com/greaterorangeburgfuneral. Arrangements are entrusted to Greater

Orangeburg Funeral Home.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home LLC
1656 Joe S Jeffords Hwy, Orangeburg, SC
Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to the loss of your love one.Rip Riley James
Louise Plush
Friend
January 15, 2022
