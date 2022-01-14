Riley James

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Riley James, 66, of Orangeburg, will be held Saturday,

Jan. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, located at 1656 Joe S.

Jeffords Hwy., Orangeburg.

Mr. James passed on Jan. 5, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation for the public will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home. Live streaming of the services can be accessed through

www.facebook.com/greaterorangeburgfuneral. Arrangements are entrusted to Greater

Orangeburg Funeral Home.