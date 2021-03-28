Menu
Robert "Bobby" Brooks
Robert 'Bobby' Brooks

NORTH -- Mr. Robert "Bobby" Brooks, 77, of 348 Iva Road (Chapel Hill community), North, entered eternal rest on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Heartland of Columbia.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1, Jackson's Memorial Chapel, 290 W. 3rd St., Swansea.

The family will receive friends at the residence; however they are asking that you follow all COVID-19 guidelines when visiting. Online condolences can be forwarded at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2021.
My congratulations to the family. With loving thoughts,
Jamie W Keller
April 4, 2021
Praying for your strength in the Lord. God keep His loving arms around you. You will be comforted.
Betty Casteal
March 31, 2021
