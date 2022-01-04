Menu
Robert Donald Cannon Jr.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Robert Donald Cannon Jr.

ELLOREE -- Robert Donald Cannon Jr., 52, of Elloree, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Jericho United Methodist Church, 11 Houcks Gin Road, Cameron. Pastor Larry Brown and Pastor Roger Goupil will be officiating. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Cannon, Raymond Cannon, Presley Cannon, Josh Brewer, Jessie Ledford and Michael Haney.

Mr. Cannon was born on April 29, 1969, in Greenville. He was the son of Robert Donald Cannon Sr. and the late Loretta F. Hurt McPeak. He was the owner and operator of Cannon Flooring. Mr. Cannon enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching USC Gamecock football, but his passion was his pets.

Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Amanda "Mandy" Cannon; children, Stephanie Cannon, Robert "Dane" Cannon, Brandon Cannon; grandson, Richard T. Cannon; brothers, Raymond Cannon, Presley Cannon and his sister, Carol Cannon.

Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. at 1012 Whitman St. Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Jericho United Methodist Church
Jan
5
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Jericho United Methodist Church
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. I´m sending my sincere condolences to you Amanda and family. Always know Robbie love y´all and may God give you all the comfort you need to get through this. Love you Mandy
Tikayah Hamilton Brigmon
Friend
January 5, 2022
