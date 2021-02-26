Robert Cash Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Robert Cash Jr., 79, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Rudolph Ryant is officiating.

Mr. Cash passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, at the funeral home.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.