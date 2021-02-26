Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Cash Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Robert Cash Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Robert Cash Jr., 79, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Rudolph Ryant is officiating.

Mr. Cash passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, at the funeral home.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Feb. 26 to Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
The Family have my Sympathy . May God give you strength.
Delores Wright
March 2, 2021
Sorry you didn't get to drive to Arizona this year. I will make sure that your nieces and nephews know about you. RIP
Lula Cash
February 28, 2021
Definitely,, A Good Dude.
Nealy Neal
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results