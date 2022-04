Robert 'Bobby' Dunning

ORANGEBURG -- Robert "Bobby" Dunning, 80, 330 Hickson Drive, passed away April 3, 2022,

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will receive visitors at the residence of his sister, Mrs. Judy Sistrunk, 520 Riggs St., following COVID-19 guidelines (mask required) from 3 to 7 p.m. daily. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.