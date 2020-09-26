Robert Lewis "Bobby" Davis

BAMBERG -- Robert Lewis "Bobby" Davis, 71, entered into rest Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was a son of the late Clarence Fredrick Davis and Ruby Lott.

He was an avid golfer and had a passion for music and enjoyed playing his guitar. He was retired from Kimberly Clark after many years of service.

He is survived by four daughters, Redeena Bodiford (Jody), Bobbie Michelle Davis, Kimberlee Graham (Billy), and Vickie Lynn Pickett (Randolph). Additional survivors are 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and one sister, Gloria Jean Adcox (Allen) and the mother of his girls and a friend, Fawn El Kirby.

A graveside memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the South End Cemetery Bamberg.

The family receive friends after the service and will be gathering at the home of Fawn El Kirby.

Conner Funeral Home, 287 McGee St., Bamberg, SC is in charge of arrangements. (803) 245-2828.