Robert Morgan Chapman

EUTAWVILLE -- Robert Morgan Chapman, age 86, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at home in Eutawville, with loving wife, Virginia, and children by his side. A graveside service will take place at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at The Historic Church of the Epiphany, 12065 Old No. 6 Hwy., Eutawville, SC 29048

Morgan was born on Dec. 6, 1934, in Ellaville, Georgia. He attended Oglethorpe High School, married Virginia Lancaster on June 7, 1956, and obtained a degree in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Georgia. Morgan was a lifelong fan of Georgia Bulldog football.

He worked for John Deere Company, owned several John Deere dealerships and other farm related businesses, and continued work in the farm industry until his retirement in 2014. Morgan and Virginia have three children, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. They loved raising the family in Eutawville on Lake Marion. He taught his children and many of their friends how to waterski. The family enjoyed boating with friends to various locations along the intracoastal waterway. He was active in the Swamp Fox Boat Club and Rescue Squad, serving as president for several years. He participated in various men's groups in the community and was a member of Epiphany Episcopal Church in Eutawville where he served on the vestry.

Morgan is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 64 years, Virginia; son, Bobby Chapman; daughter, Kathy Bell, her husband, Rocky; daughter, Brenda Chapman; grandchildren, Morgan Bell, Casey Frazier, and Megan Williams; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Elton and Lucille Chapman, and his sister, Jane Chapman King.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Historic Church of Epiphany , PO Box 9, Eutawville, SC 29048.