Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Pam
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Robert Pam

ORANGEBURG -- Robert Pam, 22, of 128 Faglier Circle, died June 25, 2021, due to an automobile accident.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Holly Hill.

Staff and all those attending must full adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence of his brother, Chancey Pam, 128 Faglier Circle, Orangeburg, at at Glover's Funeral Home. Please adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 27 to Jul. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Glover's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dantzler Family
Other
July 2, 2021
You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Teressa Ford
July 2, 2021
I'm not sure what to say or how to really comfort you, but I'm sincerely praying the Lord will hold you close in His arms today. Those we love are never forgotten. Praying the Lord will tenderly hold you in His loving arms and comfort you with His peace that passes understanding. May He give you strength to face each day and wisdom for all the decisions you will face. May you be surrounded with caring friends and family to support you during this difficult time. May God's mercy and grace be yours.  You're in our thoughts and prayers with heartfelt sympathy.
Tony Pam and Family
Family
July 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss my deepest sympathy
Linda Frederick
July 2, 2021
To the Pam and Williams Family you all are in our prayers.
Larry & Judy Cleckley
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results