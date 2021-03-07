Menu
Robert Lee Rice Sr.
Dash's Funeral Home
12409 Heritage Hwy
Bamberg, SC

Robert Lee Rice Sr.

BAMBERG – The funeral for Robert Lee Rice Sr., 55, of 400 Lazy Lane, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Bamberg. Burial will be in Thankful Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Viewing for the public will be held two hours prior to the beginning of the funeral service.

Robert Lee Rice Sr.'s earthly existence began on January 27, 1966. He was the son of the late William Henry Rice and Magdalene Felder Rice.

He graduated from Bamberg- Ehrhardt High School, and he served in the United States Army National Guard.

In 1990, he was united in holy matrimony to Renee Williams. To this union one son was born and he helped raise two stepsons. In 2000 he moved to York, Pennsylvania.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Willie Joe, Clay, Henry Lee Rice and Harry Lee Rice; and two sisters, Lillie Lincoln and Ella Bannister.

Left to cherish precious memories are his son Robert Lee Rice Jr.; his stepsons, Michael Williams and Matthew Williams; his grandchildren, Eshel Rice, Xavier Williams and Morgan Williams; a brother, Edward Rice; sisters, Pearlie, Loretta, Henrietta Rice; and and a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Dash's Funeral Home - Bamberg
12409 Heritage Hwy, Bamberg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dash's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our condolences to the Rice family May the lord be with you all at this time God Bless.
SANDERS//REDDISH FAMILY
March 11, 2021
My condolences to the Rice family. Rob was a dear friend and classmate. God Bless and be with his family during this season.
Jimmy Washington
March 8, 2021
To be absent from this world is to be present with the Lord. To the family , we pray for you and with you in a time such as this. The memories from being neighbors for many years from linger on.Buddy, as I knew him, sleep on in Jesus.
Bishop Dr. Lionel Sapp, Columbia SC
March 8, 2021
We send our deepest condolences to you and your family rip my child hood buddy
Joyce Banks &Family
March 7, 2021
My Condolences And Prayers To Each One Of The Family, Praying That GOD Strengthen You All In These Difficult Times In Your Lives. We All Grow Up In A Neighborhood Full Of Love,Respect And Happiness And When One Hurts We All Hurts, Remember When Prayers Goes Up BLESSINGS Comes Down .Love The Quarter Family´s On South Carolina Street.
Cynthia(Meeks)James
March 7, 2021
