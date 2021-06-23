Robert Williams

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Robert Williams, 62, of 1820 McMichael St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Sonovia Guinyard is officiating.

Mr. Williams passed away Sunday, May 23, at his residence.

