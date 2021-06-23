Menu
Robert Williams
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Robert Williams

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Robert Williams, 62, of 1820 McMichael St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Sonovia Guinyard is officiating.

Mr. Williams passed away Sunday, May 23, at his residence.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A good and likable person was Robert. I was sadden to learn of his passing. I didn't know his family but I pray God's blessings upon them.
Henry J. Robinson
June 28, 2021
