Robin Washburn Campbell

CHAPIN -- Robin Washburn Campbell, 93, of Chapin (formerly of Orangeburg) passed away June 14, 2021, while peacefully sleeping with family by her side. She maintained her positive outlook, sense of humor and abounding love until the end.

She was the beloved wife for 56 years of the late Dr. Roy Cecil Campbell and the adored mother of five children, 11 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 19, at Dukes Harley Funeral Home in Orangeburg. The Rev. Jerry French will officiate. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m.

Robin was the daughter of the late Robert Linville Washburn and Reva Ann Utter Washburn. Robin was a self-motivated, conscientious student and avid reader. She was salutatorian of Binghamton High School, graduated as a registered nurse from the University of Rochester nursing school. While working at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York, she met the handsome Southern man who became her lifetime soul mate. She later attended the University of Illinois in Chicago where she earned a nurse anesthetist degree, graduating with honors. She and her husband Roy enjoyed many years working side by side in the medical community.

Robin, revered family matriarch, dedicated herself to the care of her family and seized every moment to enrich the lives of everyone she encountered. She accepted everyone and refused to judge or dismiss anyone. She taught by action and example. She inspired many with her joy, courage and faith. Robin had a lifelong love of learning, and when she became an empty nester, she attended the University of South Carolina and earned a master's degree in art history, graduating magna cum laude. She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society at USC. Years later, she obtained a S.C. state license as a realtor and real estate appraiser.

Her passions and faith ran soul deep; exemplified by the way she lived her life. She was Girl Scout leader for all four of her daughters' troops, Cub Scout leader for her son's troop, and taught Sunday school classes and Bible school for 25 years. She and her husband Roy Cecil Campbell were charter members of the Couples Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church of Orangeburg. She was a member of the Orangeburg Garden Club, PTA president of several schools and supporter of the arts. She was a member and past president of the Edisto Medical Alliance, member and past president of the Junior Service League, member and past president of the Medical Auxiliary and member of the Orangeburg Assembly and the Orangeburg League of Arts. She was proud that she served on the organizing committee that established the hospital canteen at the Regional Medical Center. She was a member of the University of South Carolina Alumni Association, the Philanthropic Educational Organization and the Pennsylvania Historical Society.

She is survived by her children, Linda Campbell, MD, of Anderson, Craig Campbell of Atlanta, Shawn Kiser of Chapin, Bonnie Szubski (Doug) of Mount Pleasant, and Jill Smith (Ron) of Greenville; 11 grandchildren, Sloan Kiser (Dan Gutting), Morgan Kiser, Logan Valley (Barton) , Bryson Smith, Haydn Johnson (Scott), Tate Strange (Trevor), Pierce Kiser, Hannah DiBenedetto (Robert), Zachary Weber, Ellen Szubski and Reagan Szubski; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Ocheltree of San Rafael, California; and brother, Marshall Vincent (Patti) Washburn of Annandale, Virginia.

She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Roy Campbell; sister, Virginia Szego of McMinnville, Oregon; and her son-in-law, Stanley Kiser of Chapin.

Those who desire may make memorial donations to Hope Bridges at the Hollies, 2708 Hebron Drive, West Columbia, SC or First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, 1240 Russell St.